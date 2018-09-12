Iran condemns Arab Quartet Committee statement as 'baseless'

The Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee in a meeting in Cairo on Tuesday accused Iran of meddling in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi lashed out at the members of the committee for the statement, saying such statement on the anniversary of September 11 attacks, in which the perpetrators were citizens of the committee’s member states, was aimed at diverting world public’s attention from their years-long support for terrorism.

Ghasemi pointed to the catastrophic situation in Yemen, which has resulted from those states’ aggression, calling on them to accept Iran’s call for dialogue and regional cooperation.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman rejected the accusations in the statement as baseless, saying that Iran has never sought to interfere in the regional countries’ internal affairs, but on the contrary, it has always stood by them in difficult times when it was needed.

KI/4401813