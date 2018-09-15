Iran stresses defending Iranians' rights across the globe

“Iran’s policy has always been supporting the rights of Iranian citizens all over the world,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday.

His remarks came after some rumors pointing to the arrest of Reza Dehbashi Kivi, an Iranian student at Australia’s University of Queensland, on charges of exporting military equipment to Iran.

He added that the rumors have not been confirmed by any Australian officials so far, adding “Iran’s embassy in Canberra has been ordered to immediately follow up on the case by contacting Australian officials, and the result will be disclosed to the public as soon as it is obtained."

“These unlawful, selective, and biased acts of harassment, typical of the behavior of US government toward us, are nothing new, and there are other similar cases which we are looking into," he added.

