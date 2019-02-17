  1. Economy
Leader orders allotting 20% share of oil exports’ revenue to NDFI

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei ordered the allocation of 20 percent share of oil exports’ resources to the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI) in written form, Parliament Speaker Larijani revealed.

Given the current situation overshadowed the country, NDFI will account for 20 percent of total oil exports’ resources.

Larijani made the remarks in today’s session of Parliament to mull over 2019 Budget Bill.

Since the Leader had notified the policies of the Fund, it was envisioned that three percent of oil exports’ resources would be earmarked to the National Development Fund of Iran, but under the current situation, this rate was determined 20 percent at large, Larijani maintained.

