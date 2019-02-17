Leader orders allotting 20% share of oil exports’ revenue to NDFI

Given the current situation overshadowed the country, NDFI will account for 20 percent of total oil exports’ resources.

Larijani made the remarks in today’s session of Parliament to mull over 2019 Budget Bill.

Since the Leader had notified the policies of the Fund, it was envisioned that three percent of oil exports’ resources would be earmarked to the National Development Fund of Iran, but under the current situation, this rate was determined 20 percent at large, Larijani maintained.

MA/IRN83212013