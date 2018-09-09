Chinese media delegation visits Mehr News HQ

Headed by the Executive Secretary of All-China Journalists’ Association Wang Dongmei, a 5-strong media delegation from All-China journalists Association visited Mehr News Agency headquarters in central Tehran on Sunday.

Back in late June, Mehr News Agency took part at ACJA-initiated 'One-Belt One-Road Journalist Forum' in Beijing, followed by visit from representatives from Mehr News Agency to China almost a month late.

MNA was the only Iranian media attending the OBOR forum in June.

YNG