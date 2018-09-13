Iran stresses security as basis for developing ties among countries

The forum was held Wednesday and Thursday in Lianyungang of east China's Jiangsu province, with Iran’s Police Liaison Officer Yousef Mousapour representing the Islamic Republic.

The Fourth Lianyungang Forum brought together law enforcement representatives from over 35 countries and international organizations to consider rising international challenges like transnational crimes, terrorism and money laundering.

Speaking at the forum, Iran’s representative stressed that security was the basis for development of relations between countries.

He added that all political, economic, cultural, and other forms of relations would gain their true significance only under security.

Mousapour further called for the establishment of a permanent secretariat for closer cooperation among member countries of ‘One Belt, One Road’, the formation of an intelligence exchange system for promotion of security, as well as the exchange of security experiences related to this field.

The Lianyungang forum explored ways to overcome threats though cooperation among relevant parties, especially in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative.

