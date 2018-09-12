‘Ashura is Iranian nation’s model against economic war’

Addressing his cabinet on Wednesday, Rouhani said, “Imam Hossein (AS) is the permanent victor in history and there is nobody in the history judging what happened in Ashura and Karbala and not knowing Imam Hossein (AS) the absolute victor.”

He added, “currently, we are at a clear war against the aggressors of history. Today, a group are lining up against the Iranian nation and they don’t have any political and intellectual supporter except a few countries.”

Referring to the current state of affairs in the United States, he continued, “today is one of the worst times in the history of the US; there are few researchers, scholars and experts in the US who agree with those who sit at the White House.”

“Today, the allies of America are not supporting them politically and even America’s traditional allies have distanced from this country and they are proud of this distance, while once they were proud of being with the US,” the President highlighted.

He also went on to say that “today, the US is in the worst conditions in the world and even international organizations like UNESCO, UN, IAEA and ICC do not agree with its policies”.

“Of course, people will have problems in this war, because it’s not possible for a war to not have any casualty, but this is a war that we will certainly win and we will defeat the enemies,” added the president.

“Despite facing unwelcome economic war and individuals who do not respect any international law, the spirit of steadfastness of the Iranian nation, especially in Muharram, is exemplary,” the president said.

MAH/PR