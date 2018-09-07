US concerned about formation of Islamic power: Iran's Leader

“Unity and cooperation between Islamic countries can pave the way for resolving regional problems and that is why the Arrogance, and at the head of it the US, is worried about cooperation and closeness between Islamic countries and the formation of an Islamic power,” said Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei at a meeting with Turkish President Erdogan in Tehran on Friday.

"Iran and Turkey are two powerful and reputable countries in the region with common intentions for the Islamic world, therefore cooperation between the two sides needs to further expand in the political and economic sectors," the Leader added.

He also commended Erdogan's position on Myanmar, and highlighted the significance of the Palestinian cause.

President Erdogan, for his part, blamed the current situation on lack of unity among Muslim countries, calling for closer relations between Iran and Turkey in the face of the West's particular hostile behavior toward independent Muslim nations.

Turkish President Erdogan and Russian President Putin were hosted by Iranian President Rouhani at Tehran trilateral summit on Syrian crisis where the three countries reached some agreements and issued a joint statement voicing their firm opposition to terrorism in Syria.

