Iran calls for EU’s practical measures toward JCPOA

Head of Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC) Kazem Jalali, who is also the chairman of Iran’s parliamentary friendship group with the European Parliament, made the remark in a meeting with Dirk Achten, vice-minister and secretary-general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, on Wednesday.

Jalali is in Belgium atop a parliamentary delegation to hold meetings with European parliamentary officials.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Jalali deemed the Iran nuclear deal, also known as JCPOA, the EU’s greatest foreign policy achievement, stressing that the preservation of the agreement is not possible through mere political stances, and needs practical measures.

He then censured the US for violating this international agreement, warning that Washington is currently trying to undermine Iran’s relations with Europe.

The Belgian diplomat, for his part, highlighted the necessity of Iran’s participation and cooperation in all regional developments and peace processes, saying the JCPOA strengthens Iran’s role in settling regional issues.

The Islamic Republic of Iran should be able to gain benefits from the nuclear deal and play its part alongside other international actors, he added.

Achten then voiced his country’s opposition to Washington’s unilateral decisions, promising that EU is seeking to make up for the US’ withdrawal from the JCPOA.

He further commended Iran for declining to give a similar response to US’ political provocation, and deciding instead to remain in the nuclear deal.

