Trump exit from JCPOA inappropriate: Luxembourgian FM

Luxembourgian Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Tuesday that his country is accompanying other European countries in feeling obliged to implementing the JCPOA.

The Luxembourgian top diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with the Head of Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC) Kazem Jalali, who is also the vice president of Inter-Parliamentary Union.

“The European Union and Luxembourg are deeply dissatisfied with US violation of the JCPOA. This agreement is supported by a UN resolution and Trump’s measure was inappropriate,” he underlined.

Referring to economic transactions between Iran and Luxemburg, Asselborn added that he has so far visited Iran three times. “The last time I visited Tehran was in 2018 where I signed an investment treaty in Tehran.”

“This was the first investment treaty signed between Iran and Luxemburg and the treaty is the first contract of Luxemburg with a foreign country which is signed independently from Belgium,” he Asselborn.

“I am really disappointed with Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA,” he said after voicing discontent with US unilateral measures against Iran.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency has verified Iran’s abidance by the nuclear agreement in its last 12 reports and that’s why we stand beside the Europe in feeling obliged to put the nuclear agreement in practice,” he underlined.

Jalali, who is visiting Brussels to discuss economic issues with the officials of the European Parliament, attached great deal of importance to bilateral meetings as a major step toward bolstering bilateral relations.

