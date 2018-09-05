  1. Politics
Iran nuclear activities to continue at most advanced level

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi says that if Iran leaves the nuclear deal one day, it will pursue its nuclear activities at the most advanced level.

“We are now in a much more advanced position than the time of the JCPOA signing. When we leave the JCPOA, we will not return to the level of the past nuclear activities at all, but we will have much more advanced activities,” Kamalvandi said on Wednesday while visiting a nuclear based laboratory along with some Iranian lawmakers from the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, according to Iran’s state TV IRIB.

Kamalvandi further said that Iran’s nuclear program is advancing at a desired pace.

