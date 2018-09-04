US pressure won't get any worse than this: Deputy FM

"We will not witness more intensified sanctions than what has been imposed so far by Americans on November 14," Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday evening in an interview with Iranian state TV IRIB 4.

“Americans are now executing the most amount of sanctions against Iran. They are going from one company to another, from one country to another, or even they go from an individual to another to force them into cutting off cooperation with Iran,” he added.

In response to a question regarding the concerns that exist in Iran on the Europeans’ unwillingness to take practical steps to resist US sanctions after its withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), the Iranian deputy foreign minister said that “our talks with Europe are tight and intense, but we believe we should separate their political positions from the practical steps that they want to offer."

He acknowledged that the Europeans have not taken practical steps to implement the JCPOA, stressing Iran has not solely relied on the talks with them, since there is always the possibility that they might be killing time.

Araghchi noted that Iran has given Europe until November 5, on which another batch of US sanctions is set to take full effect, to deliver their ‘practical mechanisms’.

He stressed that the Iranian side has made it clear to the Europeans that they will have to provide the country with their ‘practical mechanisms’ to translate their political statements into action before the US new batch of sanctions take effect in November.

In response to a question about the exit of European companies from Iran’s market, he said that those companies are private companies that have left Iran based on their own cost and benefit analysis.

Elsewhere, he maintained that the talks with Europeans are only focused on the implementation of the JCPOA and Iran’s missile program has never been on the agenda.

