Trump’s JCPOA exit to politically isolate US

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – AEOI spokesman Kamalvandi said Tue. that if Donald Trump refuses to extend the Iran nuclear deal as the May deadline looms, the US will be isolated on the political arena.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday about Washington’s threats of withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Spokesman for the AEOI, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said it is yet unclear what Trump would decide to do on May 12 in regard to the agreement.

“They say something different each time,” he said, adding “but if they decide to quit the nuclear deal this time, the move will cause them political and international problems.”

US President Donald Trump has set May 12 as the deadline for the European sides to the JCPOA to ‘fix’ what he calls “the terrible flaws’ of the agreement, otherwise he would refuse to waive a raft of sanctions against Iran that were lifted under the nuclear deal.

Kamalvandi went on to add, “this is not the first time that Trump has threatened not to extend the deal. He had made the same claims in the past, and each time he was forced to sign the waiver anyway.”

But if he goes ahead with his threat this time, the US will be isolated on the political arena, Kamalvandi added.

“Since the move would completely isolate the US, the American authorities would be forced to think about every measure again and again,” he said. "That is why no one can say for sure if Trump would sign the waiver or not.”

Meanwhile, President Rouhani said on Monday that “Iran will not violate the nuclear deal, but if the United States withdraws from the deal, they will surely regret it. Our response will be stronger than what they imagine and they would see that within a week.”

AEOI head Ali Akbar Salehi also maintained that Iran is able to resume 20% uranium enrichment within four days should the US decide to cancel the nuclear deal.

As Trump intensifies pressure on the European side to ‘fix’ the JCPOA, Germany, France and Britain as other signatories to the deal are trying to persuade Trump to stick with the agreement.

