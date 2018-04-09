Iran can resume 20% uranium enrichment within 2 days

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said Mon. Iran can revive uranium enrichment within two days if the nuclear deal is revoked.

Kamalvandi said that Iran can resume %20 enriching uranium within two days. He clarified on the head of the AEOI who had said earlier “Iran can resume %20 enriching uranium within four days” saying his boss wanted to be more precise.

He went on to say “in Fordow, we have more than 1,600 centrifuges operating, without gas being injected into them,” adding they are like a car that is ready to move but it only needs fuel.

“So we have more than 1,600 centrifuge machines and when the time arrives, we can fill the tanks to resume their activities,” the AEOI spokesman underlined.

“There are two parts in Fordow out of which one is not touched yet,” Kamalvandi said, adding “we can enrich uranium in that part.”

KI/4266803