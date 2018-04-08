AEOI to unveil 83 domestic achievements on Nuclear Day

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Adviser to Iran’s nuclear chief said Sat. that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will unveil 83 nuclear-related achievements on National Nuclear Technology Day on April 9.

Ali Asghar Zarean, who is an adviser to Ali Akbar Salehi, noted that the ceremony marking the National Nuclear Technology Day on Monday will be attended by President Hassan Rouhani, a number of ministers, as well as army and state officials.

He added that 83 nuclear-related achievements are scheduled to be unveiled during the ceremony.

“Four achievements will be unveiled in the main hall and five others via video conference,” he said. “74 other achievements will be put on display in a side exhibit.”

According to him, last year’s National Nuclear Technology Day introduced 42 domestic nuclear achievements, which was nearly half the number of products to be unveiled this year.

Zarean further noted that the achievements are related to centrifuges, isolation of stable isotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, water, health, treatment and power plants.

On March 26, the Spokesman for the AEOI, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said that a section of the nuclear achievements is related to heavy water, noting the good progress made in that field.

According to AEOI chief Salehi, the construction of Iran’s first specialized nuclear hospital – unprecedented of its kind in West Asia – will be launched this year and take four years to be completed. On Feb. 5, Kamalvandi said that Austrian banks have allocated €200 million worth of finance to fund the equipping of the Iranian nuclear hospital.

