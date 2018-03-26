AEOI to unveil new nuclear achievements on April 9

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said Mon. that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is planning to unveil a number of nuclear achievements on National Nuclear Technology Day.

According to the Spokesman for the AEOI, Behrouz Kamalvandi, a section of the nuclear achievements scheduled to be unveiled on National Nuclear Technology Day on April 9 is related to heavy water.

He noted the good progress made in heavy water production, calling the field as the AEOI’s first priority to be pursued in the current Iranian fiscal year.

“We have already exported our heavy water to the US and Russia, and some lesser volumes to other countries,” Kamalvandi said on Monday. “At the moment, we are in talks to have a larger volume of heavy water exported to other countries.”

He went on to add, “our plan is to use heavy water as the raw material for other products. A part of such endeavors will be unveiled on April 9.”

Kamalvandi deemed the second priority of the AEOI the development of uses of radiation in medicine, adding “we do not have any shortcomings in terms of quantity. We have reached a desirable level in the quality of using radiation in medicine, but we seek to improve the level to be fit to compete with the best of qualities in the world.”

He further added that the head of AEOI, Ali Akbar Salehi, has voiced interest in starting work on new technology and quantum technology at the Atomic Energy Organization.

According to Salehi, the construction of Iran’s first specialized nuclear hospital – unprecedented of its kind in West Asia – will be launched this year and take four years to be completed. The hospital will serve to treat illnesses that are most difficult to cure, he added.

One of the most outstanding and ambitious projects of Iran’s nuclear industry, which became feasible after the signing of the 2015 nuclear deal, is the construction of a major specialized nuclear hospital which is the first in the Islamic Republic and said to be the largest of its kind in the Middle East region.

In October 2015, the plan for building the nuclear hospital for treatment of patients in need of nuclear medicines went underway under an MoU signed between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the Ministry of Health.

On Feb. 5, Kamalvandi said that Austrian banks have allocated €200 million worth of finance to fund equipping the Iranian nuclear hospital.

