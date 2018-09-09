Iran inaugurates highly advanced centrifuge hall

In an interview with Iran newspaper on Sunday, Salehi added that the inaugurated advanced centrifuge hall is well-equipped.

He also said that the Iranian nuclear scientists have completely reconstructed Tehran reactor and it is now a new reactor compared to how it was two years ago.

Salehi added that Iran has signed a major contract with a European country to further strengthen the reactor.

In another part of the interview, the Iranian nuclear chief referred to the implementation of the Additional Protocol by Iran, saying "if the JCPOA is over, we probably will not implement the Additional Protocol anymore, although I am not the one making the decision on this one, but the committee overseeing the implementation of JCPOA and senior officials.”

Salehi noted that the nuclear propulsion project, which may take 10 to 15 years to be completed, is going ahead as planned. He added that both the nuclear propulsion and the centrifuge hall projects are within the framework of the JCPOA.

The Iranian nuclear chief further noted that Iran may suspend some of its commitments under the JCPOA, for example in relation to the volume and the level of enrichment, and ultimately abandon the whole nuclear deal if its economic interests are not met under the agreement. However, he voiced hope that such a scenario would never come to pass as it would undermine the interests of everyone involved.

KI/TASNIM1824500