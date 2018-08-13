EU's political commitment to JCPOA still strong: Araghchi

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with European countries’ ambassadors to Tehran on Monday and exchanged views on the latest developments in the world after the unilateral withdrawal of US from the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015.

“The political commitment of Europe to preserve the JCPOA is still strong. Negotiations to reach practical and operational solutions are underway,” reads a post Araghchi published on social media after his meeting on Monday.

Iran signed an international treaty with five permanent member states of the UNSC plus Germany and the EU on July 14, 2015, to curb its peaceful nuclear program in exchange for removal of sanctions. Since then, the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly confirmed Iran’s abidance by the agreement but President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled US out of the agreement in early May 2018. The move prompted the other signatory states to the deal plus EU to voice support for Iran and reassure that they will continue complying with the agreement and doing business with Iran after US exit.

