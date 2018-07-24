UN Security Council urges Trump, Rouhani to refrain from accusation exchange

Olof Skoog expressed his concerns over Hassan Rouhani and his American counterpart’s threatening messages, calling on the two leaders to avoid accusation exchanges because the region was already in much need of less tension, reported KUNA.

Skoog told reporters on Monday that exchange of accusation via media between US and Iranian Presidents ‘is worrying,' adding that the UN Security Council would be discussing these accusations when it meets tomorrow on the Middle East.

President Rouhani warned Donald Trump on Sunday not to ‘play with the lion’s tail', underlining that 'peace with Iran is the mother of the all peaces and war with Iran is the mother of all wars;" Donald Trump threatened Iran in all-caps tweet saying “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!"

Trump's misunderstanding about Iranian President's remarks had a wide range of negative reactions among netcizens, too.

KI/PR