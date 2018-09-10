  1. Politics
Zarif congratulates Jewish people on New Year

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated the Jewish New Year to all Jewish people across the world.

In a twitter post on Sunday, Zarif wrote, “as the sun gives way to the moon, I wish all my Jewish compatriots and Jews worldwide a very Happy New Year filled with peace and harmony. Happy Rosh Hashanah.”

He also congratulated the New Year with a short Persian sentence and posted the following images.

The Jewish new year, called Rosh Hashana, is a two-day celebration (9-11 September this year) dedicated to prayer and spending time with friends and family. The celebration commemorates God's creation of humanity.

