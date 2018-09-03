Iran main contributor to peace, stability in region: Ghasemi

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is the main agent of peace and stability in the region and is at the frontline of fighting with terrorism and extremism,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesperson of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He made the remarks later on Sunday after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Sunday that US is deeply concerned over reports of Iran moving ballistic missiles into Iraq. If found to be true, it’s a “gross violation of Iraqi sovereignty” and breaches a United Nations resolution, Pompeo said in his post published on Twitter.

“The voice of concern by US secretary of state over the transfer of missiles to Iraq and the violation of UNSC resolution 2231 is a ridiculous claim aiming to deceive the public opinion because not only they have deceived the public opinion of the world according to a baseless claim like the transfer of missiles, but also the US secretary of state is referring to a resolution which is in no way relevant to such nonsensical claims. More interestingly it is referring to a resolution which is mainly violated by US,” asserted the Iranian diplomat.

He again articulated Iran’s call on US not to intervene in the domestic affairs of Iraq. “US military presence in the region is the main element of instability and insecurity in the region,” he underlined.

“Today, the countries of Iran and Iraq are enjoying the best relations and ties and US dividing policies cannot obstruct the development of the old historic, cultural, and political relations between the two countries,” highlighted Ghasemi.

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said in April that the country’s relations with Iraq are so deep and strong that they will not be affected by “mischievous interventions” of other parties.

