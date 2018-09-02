Arab League slams US aid cut to UN Palestine agency

“Washington will be responsible for the great harms caused by this decision to around five million Palestinian refugees who are dependent on the agency aid,” Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said.

On Friday, US State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Washington "will no longer commit further funding" to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Anadolu reported.

Aboul-Gheit said the US decision will not only harm the refugees, but also the host countries.

He said the decision “complicates the problems in the Middle East and does not help bring stability .

LR/PR