8 September 2018 - 23:26

Zarif mocks US' ‘flip-flops' on Iran's regional role

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has described as "truly comical" the current US administration's flip-flops on Iran's regional role.

“Trump's regime flip-flops are truly comical,” Iranian Foreign Minister said in a tweet on Saturday, following US Secretary of State's complaint about Iran's 'insufficient' financial support to the Palestinian people.

“One week, its talking point is that we are ‘squandering’ our resources abroad, the next week it’s that we’ve not financially supported the Palestinians enough," he added.

Zarif further advised Trump's administration to 'make up its mind'.

The Trump's administration announced on Aug. 31 its decision to cancel all US funding to the United Nations aid program for Palestinian refugees. The decision cuts some $300 million of planned support to the 70-year-old United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

