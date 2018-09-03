‘Dressage’ wins Golden Gazelle Award at 7th Persian Filmfest.

‘Dressage’ narrates the story of Golsa and her friends who decide to rob a corner shop out of boredom. But while evaluating the robbery, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage; so one of them must return to the crime scene and retrieve it; a task that falls on Golsa.

The Iranian feature has won Best First Film Award at the 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival, and received a nomination for GWFF Best First Feature Award at the 68th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in Germany.

‘Dressage’ snatched the Golden Gazelle Award for Best Feature Film at the 7th Persian International Film Festival in Australia. The Best Short Film award went to ‘AniMal’ by Bahman and Bahram Ark.

Founded in 2011, the Persian International Film Festival showcases films by Persian-speaking filmmakers around the world, and celebrates this rich cinematic culture with Australian communities through screenings, master classes and cultural events. The Festival, according to the event’s website, aims to be a leader in shifting views and misconceptions in Australia by creating spaces for new and alternative voices of Persian Australians, and by being a forum for dialogue between and amongst diverse communities.

The 7th edition of the festival was held in Sydeney from 30 August to 2 September. The festival will follow up on the screenings in Melbounre on 6-9 September.

