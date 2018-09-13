Iran, Europe discuss developments in Syria, Yemen

Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Senior Aide to Iranian Foreign Minister, who travelled from Geneva to Brussels late on Tuesday met with Secretary General of European External Action Service Helga Schmid at European Union HQ on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two diplomats exchanged views on the recent developments about the crises in Syria and Yemen and discussed the ways to put an immediate end to these crises.

The meeting was held prior to the third round of talks between Iran, EU, and the European quartet (Italy, UK, France and Germany) on finding a way to put an end to the war imposed on Yemeni people and prevent the further escalation of current humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

