Pres. Rouhani felicitates Malaysia on Hari Merdeka

President Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,

Prime Minister of Malaysia,

I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the National Day of your country.

Expressing my satisfaction with brotherly and close relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Malaysia, I hope that relations between the two countries further deepen in political, economic and cultural fields through political will of the authorities of the two countries, and that we witness growing cooperation between the two countries in your new term of office.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of Malaysia prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Hari Merdeka (Malaysian for 'Independence Day'), refers to the day when the Federation of Malaya's independence from the British Empire was officially declared on 31 August 1957.

