28 May 2019 - 22:01

Anwar Ibrahim calls on Malaysian PM to take firm stance against US anti-Iran actions

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) –The president of the People's Justice Party of Malaysia met with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya to discuss urgent matters concerning local and foreign issues.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim held a meeting with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya to discuss urgent matters concerning local and foreign issues, according to Malaysian the Star news website.

“(I) met with Tun Dr Mahathir. I referred to the fear of the PKR in the Central Leadership Council Meeting on the threat posed by the United States against the Iranian leadership," said a statement by Anwar Ibrahim after the meeting.

“The government needs to issue a strong stand by rejecting any provocation on all Muslim countries,” he added in his statement.

The Malaysian politician's warning was a reaction to the US President Donald Trump's recent threats against the Iranian nation, threatening that Iran would be destroyed if Tehran attacked any of Washington’s interest.

