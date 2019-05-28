Anwar Ibrahim calls on Malaysian PM to take firm stance against US anti-Iran actions

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim held a meeting with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya to discuss urgent matters concerning local and foreign issues, according to Malaysian the Star news website.

“(I) met with Tun Dr Mahathir. I referred to the fear of the PKR in the Central Leadership Council Meeting on the threat posed by the United States against the Iranian leadership," said a statement by Anwar Ibrahim after the meeting.

“The government needs to issue a strong stand by rejecting any provocation on all Muslim countries,” he added in his statement.

The Malaysian politician's warning was a reaction to the US President Donald Trump's recent threats against the Iranian nation, threatening that Iran would be destroyed if Tehran attacked any of Washington’s interest.

