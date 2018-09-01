Pres. Rouhani congratulates Kyrgyz counterpart on National Day

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani cabled a letter of congratulations to his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov felicitating the advent of the 27th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Kyrgyzstan.

“In the light of the resolute will of the presidents of the two countries and the vigilant efforts of the authorities of the two countries, friendly relations will be further developed and expanded in the framework of shared interests and mutual respect in all aspects of politics, economy and culture,” reads the message of President Rouhani.

Twenty seven years ago, the Supreme Council of the Kyrgyz Republic adopted the Declaration of Independence of Kyrgyzstan. The historic document was inked by Chairman of the Supreme Council Medetkan Sherimkulov. The document gave a start for the history of sovereign Kyrgyz state. All power in the country was transferred to the "hands" of the Supreme Council (later the Jogorku Kenesh or Parliament).

Here comes the full text of the letter of congratulations:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr Sooronbay Jeenbekov,

President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan,

I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the National Day of your country.

Thanks to the will of the presidents and efforts of the authorities of the two countries, relations between the two countries have further deepened in the framework of mutual interest and mutual respect in various political, economic and cultural fields. I hope that with implementation of agreements made between the two countries in my visit to Bishkek in 2016, we further witness deepening of all-inclusive relations.

I would like to emphasize that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers no limitations for development of relations with the Republic of Kyrgyzstan in any fields of mutual interest.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of Kyrgyzstan prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

