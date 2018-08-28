Iran urges Europe to resist against US pressures over JCPOA

Speaking to a German delegation from Berghof Foundation late on Monday, Kharrazi touched upon the Syrian issue, saying “Astana Peace Process has been quite efficient and greatly helped to reduce violence and made positive results in the field of ceasefire and decreasing tensions.”

He urged all the countries and parties to support the ongoing negotiations and talks on Syrian crisis in Astana Process.

He emphasized that the support of the United States and some of the western and Arab countries of the region for the terrorist groups in Syria and the silence and passivity of Europe over the issue are the main causes of the crisis in Syria.

“The United States and Saudi Arabia support the terrorist groups in Syria and this sponsorship should be stopped,” he noted.

Iran's military cooperation with the Syrian government has been completely legitimate and our presence in Syria has been at the request of the legitimate government of the country, he added.

Oliver Wils, the head of Berghof foundation's Middle East & North Africa programme, for his part, said the situation in Yemen is totally complicated and there is no prospect of peace in Yemen, and the lack of sufficient measures on the part of the Western countries has prevented the involved parties from taking seriously the negotiations.

He also expressed hope that due to the Syrian government's success in the military sector, it would provide conditions for more serious negotiations over the crisis in the country.

He added "the talks should focus on Syria and the Syrians, not insisting on Syrian President Bashar Bashar al-Assad's ouster any more."

