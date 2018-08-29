Iran-US negotiations impossible at any level

On the occasion of the Iranian Government Week, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei met with President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet members on Wednesday.

At this meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei tapped on the economic problems caused by internal as well as external factors and stated the enemy has targeted the economy of Iran, because there already exist some economic problems and shortcomings. In the area of the economy, we should act vigorously and extensively, to fill all the gaps; these are all possible; there is no dead end in managing the country's economy.

Ayatollah Khamenei said negotiations with the Europeans are fine, but don't pin your faith on them regarding JCPOA or the economy.

Criticizing Europe's inappropriate behavior on JCPOA, Leader noted that "we should be careful about their suspicious-looking promises."

Leader underlined that JCPOA is not a goal but a tool, and if we come to the conclusion that it is not possible to maintain national interests by the deal, we will put it aside.

Excluding any chance of negotiations with the Americans, Ayatollah Khamenei said the result of negotiations with former US officials let to the destruction of JCPOA; now with the current irreverent and rude officials who have expressed explicitly their hostility and animosity towards the Iranians, negotiations will not take place at all.

