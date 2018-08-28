  1. Politics
28 August 2018 - 15:45

Iran, Turkey, Russia presidents to meet in northwestern city of Tabriz

Iran, Turkey, Russia presidents to meet in northwestern city of Tabriz

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – The provincial governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan said Tue. that the tripartite meeting between Rouhani, Erdogan and Putin will be held in Tabriz.

Majid Khodabakhsh said that the third summit between the three presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia will be held in the provincial capital of East Azerbaijan Tabriz on Friday September 7.

He said that the Iranian president will host the third summit of such kind in Tabriz, which has been selected tourism capital of the Muslim world.  

The provincial governor further noted that the two previous rounds of the trilateral summit, which took place within the framework of Astana process, were held in Russia’s Sochi and Turkey’s Ankara.

Turkey, Russia and Iran are the three guarantor states for a peace process in Syria.

KI/4387211

News Code 137217
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News