Iranian roller hockey skaters claim Asian championship

Iranian men's national team of inline hockey defeated their Japanese rivals in the final match at the 18th Asian Roller Skating Championship and grabbed the gold medal of the tournament for the first time.

The 18th Asian Roller Skating Championship kicked off on September 07, 2018 in Namwon city of South Korea and came to an end on Thursday September 12.

The Iranian squad defeated the Japanese roller hockey skaters 6-1 on Thursday to secure the top berth in Asia.

In the games before the final, they had defeated South Korea and Singapore and drew with the Chinese Taipei.

The women squad of Iran settled for the bronze medal in the competition.

Around 1,000 skaters from 19 countries across the world took part in the championship.

YNG/IRN83032138