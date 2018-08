According to Reuters, Erdoğan will likely attend the third summit within the Astana process. Earlier, the three leaders met in April in Ankara, where they discussed developments in Syria.

Turkey, Russia and Iran are the guarantors of a countrywide ceasefire in Syria and the guarantors will meet in Tehran. They have been mediating a peace process since January 2016 among Syria’s warring sides in Astana, Kazakhstan.

LR/PR