Hatami says Syria victories still halfway, calls for continuation of operations

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, Valery Gerasimov, while in Syria.

He noted that the plots devised by the Global Arrogance for Syria, if successful, could have plunged the entire region into a long period of internalized insecurity, adding “one must remember that the victories [against terrorists in Syria] are only halfway, and operations need to continue in full coordination, and the military achievements need to be protected in all other arenas.”

Hatami then hailed the cooperation and coordination in Syria as a good model for establishing peace and stability across the region, adding “the Astana peace process has been a successful initiative on a political level for settling the Syrian crisis, and we will continue to strengthen this process.”

The Russian commander, for his part, delivered a report on the current situation of combating terrorists in Syria, describing close and friendly coordination among commanders of various forces as one of the major factors for achieving such victories.

The two sides also reviewed the situation in operational areas, and the coordination among various factions in fighting terrorism in Syria, including the Syrian Army, the Russian forces, and the Resistance Axis.

