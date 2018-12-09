Syria has triumphed over terrorism

In an interview on Sunday, Qassem said that “The Syrian state is working and building and it is performing its tasks,” indicating at the same time that the US plays a basic role in hindering the political solution to the crisis in Syria.

With regard to the attempts by the Israeli occupation to target the resistance, Qassem said that ” It has not been possible for the Zionist enemy to take a military action against Lebanon because since 2006, it has realized the capabilities of the resistance in Lebanon.”

SANA/MNA