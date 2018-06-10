Iran’s security forces dismantle 2 more terror teams, kill 6 terrorists

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – The IRGC Ground Forces commander said Sun. that Iranian security forces have disbanded two more terrorist cells in the west of the country since yesterday, killing and wounding several terrorists.

“As it was announced on Friday, all the 7 members of a terrorist teams were killed or injured in clashes with Iranian security forces in Oshnavieh Country, West Azerbaijan,” the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said on Sunday.

According to Pakpour, the anti-Islamic Revolution terrorist groups have intensified their terrorist activities recently and since yesterday, two more cells have been dismantled in Oshnavieh and Sarvabad in Kurdistan Province.

In the latest operations, according to the IRGC Ground Forces commander, 6 terrorists were killed and 3 more were captured injured.

He said that a considerable amount of ammunition, weapons and other equipment were confiscated from the terrorists, while declaring that the IRGC ground forces will vigorously confront any anti-Islamic Revolution groups who pose a threat to the country’s security.

