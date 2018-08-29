One ISIL member arrested in S Iran: intelligence min.

The Iranian minister made the remarks late on Tuesday during an interview with Iranian state TV. He also added that the Iranian security agents have delivered a blow to terrorist groups in the northwestern Iran.

Alavi reassured that the intelligence ministry is the guardian of the interests and security of the Iranian people and needs people’s accompaniment to address its responsibilities.

“Around 32 terrorist groups and 100 grouplets in various sizes which are supported by foreigners to create insecurity in the country,” he added. “Some foreign intelligence services have told us that these anti-Iran terrorists groups are after creating a situation like Iraq and Syria in Iran and spark sectarian and tribal wars in Iran with dividing between Sunnis and Shias. Their plot was to martyr 5 Sunni clerics and then point the finger at Shias,” recounted the top intelligence official if Iran.

Alavi recounted that the second part of the plot was to conduct explosions in Shias places of congregation to lay the blame on Sunnis.

“They intended to stimulate Shias and Sunnis in this way to create a Shia-Sunni war in Iran. Thank God all these terrorists were identified and arrested and the plot was defused. Thank God Iranian Sunnis withstood against these plots and they played the major role in foiling these plots,” he said.

“In the past year we have delivered blows to 269 groups, squads, and networks which were supported by terrorist groups like Kurdish Democrats, Komala Party and other similar groups. This shows the intelligence dominance of the intelligence ministry which does not allow the enemies to create insecurity in Iran,” reiterated the minister.

YNG/4388127