IRGC dismantles terror cell in Saravan, kills, injures 7

According to the Public Relations Department of IRGC ground forces, “a terrorist team affiliated with Global Arrogance were trying to infiltrate the country through borders on Friday and conduct sabotaging and anti-security acts, but it was dismantled by IRGC Qods Base ground forces.”

The IRGC Qods Base statement said that four terrorists were killed and three others were injured in the clashes, which took place at the border with Pakistan in Saravan governorate, Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

It further noted that only one of IRGC ground forces was slightly injured in the clashes.

