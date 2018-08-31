  1. Politics
31 August 2018 - 19:23

IRGC dismantles terror cell in Saravan, kills, injures 7

IRGC dismantles terror cell in Saravan, kills, injures 7

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards ground forces have disbanded a terrorist team in Saravan in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, killing and wounding seven terrorists.

According to the Public Relations Department of IRGC ground forces, “a terrorist team affiliated with Global Arrogance were trying to infiltrate the country through borders on Friday and conduct sabotaging and anti-security acts, but it was dismantled by IRGC Qods Base ground forces.”

The IRGC Qods Base statement said that four terrorists were killed and three others were injured in the clashes, which took place at the border with Pakistan in Saravan governorate, Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

It further noted that only one of IRGC ground forces was slightly injured in the clashes.

KI/4390137

News Code 137306
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News