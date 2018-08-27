US sanctions opportunity to broaden interaction with world

Iran and China have established very intimate and amicable ties since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, he said in his meeting with Chinese ambassador to Iran, adding “role of parliamentary cooperation is very important in expansion and development of interactions between the two countries in various fields.”

He went on to say that US sanctions imposed against nations especially Islamic Republic of Iran is a good opportunity for establishing more interaction and cooperation with the same countries.

Boroujerdi placed special emphasis on developing and expanding friendly relationship with China in various fields.

Representative of Boroujerd constituency in the Parliament added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to expand and broaden all-out relationship with China, so that the two countries of Iran and China enjoy high potentials and capacities for boosting ties in various economic, political and cultural fields especially parliamentary relationship.”

Turning to the situation of region and geographical location of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he stated, “as a leading country, Islamic Republic of Iran is located in one of the most sensitive regions in the world en route Central Asia.”

For his part, Chinese ambassador to Iran pointed to the age-old relationship between Iran and China which dates back to many years ago and placed special emphasis on developing cooperation especially in the field of investment in Iran.

The ambassador expressed his satisfaction on the development of mutual ties and said, “People’s Republic of China welcomes exchange of cooperation and interaction with Iran in the trade, business, economic and political fields.”

