Iranian MP reiterates call for action to fulfill JCPOA

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Referring to the recent statement issued by the JCPOA Joint Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi said the remaining participants to the JCPOA need to take action rather than declaring support.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) joint commission meeting chair issued a statement following the 25 May 2018 meeting in Vienna upon Iran’s request two weeks after the US withdrawal from the deal, suggesting the participants’ commitment to the ‘continued, full and effective’ implementation of Iran nuclear deal.

In this regard, the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi said on Monday that the time has passed for issuing statement and declaring support and it is time to take practical steps in implementation of the deal.

Referring to the Iranian lawmakers’ plan to pass into law the conditions set by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for the negotiations with the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal, Boroujerdi said that motion would allow the Islamic Republic of Iran to assess the practical steps taken by the Europeans.

He added that the JCPOA Joint Commission’s statement was good but not enough as the United States’ pressures would probably break the Europeans’ resistance.

He pointed out that the Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is in constant contact with Iranian diplomats and exchange views on the matters with them.

