Iran-US legal disputes discussed at Parl. commission

Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a meeting on Sunday featuring officials from relevant organizations to discuss the legal disputes between Iran and US which are supposed to be judged by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, according to Ali Najafi Khoshroudi, the Spokesperson of the commission.

Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs La’ya Joneydi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Gholamhossein Dehghani, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister for Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Reza Talaie Neek and a host of officials from Iranian Central Bank (CBI) and the research center of the Iranian parliament were present in the meeting.

Two legal cases on US confiscation of $2 billion dollar of Iranian assets in US banks and the convictions made against Iranian Central Bank were among the issues discussed in the meeting. Also the attendants exchanged views on Iran-US friendship treaty signed before the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the contradiction between the treaty and US unilateral pullout from the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015 and reinstatement of anti-Iran sanctions by Trump’s administration.

The commission also worked on military and arms agreement signed between Iran and US before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

