Nima Alamian qualifies for quarter-finals at ITTF

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Iranian table tennis players Nima Alamian concluded his initial itinerary with success against his Chinese opponent and will now advance to the quarter-finals at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Asian Cup.

Competing in the regional group, Nima Alamian beat Saudi Arabia’s Abdulaziz Al-Abbad in three straight games (11-3, 11-8, 11-8) to end the first day of the competitions unbeaten and in first place. He went on to defeat his Chinese opponent Chuang Chih-Yuan 3 to 1 on Saturday, thus reserving a place in the quarter-finals.

He will next take on Lee Sang-su from South Korea later today.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Asian Cup kicked off in Japan’s Yokohama on Friday with 16 top Asian tennis players competing in the men and women categories.

Noshad Alamian and Neda Shahsavari were the two other Iranian athletes competing in the tournament, but they did not manage to conclude their initial itinerary with success.

The challenge round followed by quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played on Saturday 7th April.

