Iran boys’ tennis table team advances to semifinal of Asian C’ships

The competitions kicked off on August 13 in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar and will go through August 18.

Iranian squad comprising of Amin Ahmadian, Arya Amiri, Amirreza Abbasi and Hamid Shams edged South Korea 3-2 and advanced to the semifinal of the event for the first time in past 60 years. Accordingly Iran secured its first ever medal in the team event of the competitions.

Iranian boys will face India in the semifinal on Wednesday.

12 Iranian boys and girls are participating in both cadet and junior categories of the Asian championships.

The competitions are held in 11 different categories namely Junior Boys Team Event, Junior Girls Team Event, Junior Boys Singles, Junior Girls Singles, Junior Boys Doubles, Junior Girls Doubles, Junior Mixed Doubles, Cadet Boys Team, Cadet Girls Team, Cadet Boys Singles and Cadet Girls Singles.

