Rouhani calls for immediate relief to quake-hit Kermanshah people

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – In a phone call with Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli and Kermanshah Governor General Houshang Bazvand, President Hassan Rouhani called for providing immediate relief and assistance to victims of the earthquake which hit Kermanshah province early hours of Sunday.

A magnitude 5.9 quake stroke Tazehabad, Western Kermanshah province, around 3 AM on Sunday. The tremor occured at the depth of 8 km and has so far claimed three lives, injuring 243 individuals.

Iranian President had separate phone conversations with Fazli and Bazvand, hearing the latest reports on the situation of quake-hit areas. He issued necessary commands to help relieve victims.

Interior Minister will pay a visit to quake-hit area tomorrow to inspect the process of relief and rescue closely.

Also, First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri had a separate telephone conversation with Kermanshah Governor General, and highlighted the need to use the all the potentials to provide help for the victims.

