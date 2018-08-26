Rouhani calls for immediate relief to quake-hit Kermanshah people

A magnitude 5.9 quake stroke Tazehabad, Western Kermanshah province, around 3 AM on Sunday. The tremor occured at the depth of 8 km and has so far claimed three lives, injuring 243 individuals.

Iranian President had separate phone conversations with Fazli and Bazvand, hearing the latest reports on the situation of quake-hit areas. He issued necessary commands to help relieve victims.

Interior Minister will pay a visit to quake-hit area tomorrow to inspect the process of relief and rescue closely.

Also, First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri had a separate telephone conversation with Kermanshah Governor General, and highlighted the need to use the all the potentials to provide help for the victims.

MAH/4384922/4385070