24 September 2018 - 18:09

'Lulu' to vie at Reggio Film Festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Iranian animated piece 'Lulu' is picked to compete at the 17th edition of Reggio Film Festival in Italy.

Co-directed by Kianoush Abedi and Nima Majlesi, the flick which is a part of a collection will screen at the competition section of the festival.

The animation is a narrative of three bogeymen living inside the mirrors inside an old man's house. Each time, something new happens.

Reggio Film Festival, an Italian film festival dedicated to short films, will be held on November 10-19.

The main target of this festival is to inspire interest and appreciation for the operas of filmmakers that send their short film from every part of the world, and at the same time to create occasions for cultural investigations that develop the cinematographic learning and the theme of the year.

