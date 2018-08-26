‘It Rains Slowly’ accepted into 2 Ukrainian film festivals

‘It Rains Slowly’ directed by Saeed Nejati will be screened at the first edition of Children’s Television Festival ‘Dytiatko’ and the 13th International Festival of Amateur Cinema Kinokimeria, both hosted by Ukraine.

The film is set in Turkey just before the coup d’état 1980, narrating the story of a teacher who teaches his students about freedom and how to resist injustice.

The Dytiatko film festival is scheduled for 5-8 September, and Kinokimeria film festival is slated for 17-19 September 2018.

Iranian film critic Hamed Soleimanzadeh has joined the international jury panel of 1st Dytiatko film festival. The 3D animated Iranian film ‘The Secret of Butterflies’ directed and produced by Ali Tanhaee will also take part in the event.

