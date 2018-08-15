'Nobody' to vie at UK, US film festivals

The 8th edition of Lift-Off Global Network Film Festival in London and the 3rd edition of the Animation Nights in New York (ANNY) will host Iranian animated short 'Nobody' by Elham Toroghi on August 21-25 and October 6-7, respectively.

The 9-minute mute animation tells the story of a white cat who lives in a city of black dwellers. The cat makes many attempts to get food but none of the residents do pay attention to him. The cat is also persecuted by its fellow beings who are black like the residents. Until in quiet desperation, a small white bird as if it had gone through the same steps helps the cat. Finally the cat decides continuing to live with the little bird.

'Nobody' has so far succeeded to win the Special Jury Award from the 11th edition of the ANIMANIMA International Animation Festival in Serbia in 2017; it has also won Golden statuette for the best student animator at the 10th Tehran international animation festival.

