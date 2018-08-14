FM Zarif to brief parliament commission on Aktau convention

Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Minister, will attend at Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on next Tuesday to expound on the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, said Ali Najafi Khoshroudi, the Spokesperson of the commission, on Tuesday.

The Iranian MP made the remarks after the Sunday summit of 5 littoral states of the Caspian Sea in the Kazakh city of Aktau and the convention signed by the five presidents in there stirred debates inside Iran where many believe that Iran has lost its advantages in the sea stipulated in treaties signed between Tehran-Moscow before the collapse of the USSR.

“We invited Mohammad Javad Zarif to brief the commission on the convention after the issue got sensitive in the last couple of days,” he added.

The Iranian diplomatic chief will then answer some other questions on the foreign policy of Iran in the same session, as recounted Najafi Khoshroudi.

“It is also slated to discuss the legal cases and disputes of Iran and US in the ICJ with officials of the relevant organizations including the vice-president for legal affairs and some officials from foreign ministry,” he added.

