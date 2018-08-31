Iran hopeful of winning case against US in ICJ: senior MP

Iran filed a lawsuit against the United States earlier in July in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), maintaining that the Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and its reinstatement of unilateral sanctions in May violated a 1955 treaty between the two countries.

A member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Morteza Saffari Natanzi told Mehr News Agency (MNA) correspondent that “the ICJ ruling is not predictable yet,” adding, however, that the US treatment of its international obligations gives Iran the chance to win the case.

He said that the initial evaluation of Iran’s lawyers who are pursuing the lawsuit at the International Court of Justice is that they can bring the case to a conclusion in Iran's favor.

He further added that the ICJ hearing sessions are continuing on a regular basis and the Americans have not been able to influence the process yet.

KI/4389589