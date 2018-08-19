US dreams of repeating 1953 Iran coup scenario

“65 years ago today, the US overthrew the popularly elected democratic government of Dr. Mossadegh, restoring the dictatorship and subjugating Iranians for the next 25 years,” wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Sunday, on the 65th anniversary of the CIA-led 1953 coup in Iran which was orchestrated by the US and UK under the name "Operation Ajax".

Zarif went on to add that the creation of the 'Iran Action Group' as announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday follows Washington’s dream to repeat the coup scenario “through pressure, misinformation and demagoguery.”

“Never again,” stressed the Iranian top diplomat.

Zarif's statement comes three days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the creation of the Iran Action Group, which will be responsible for "directing, reviewing and coordinating all aspects of the State Department’s Iran-related activity." Department of State Director of Policy Planning Brian Hook was appointed to lead the group as its Special Representative for Iran.

