US pursuing same ploy of 1953 coup in Iran's nuclear case

Larijani made the remarks in an open session of Parliament on Sunday while noting the 65th anniversary of a coup orchestrated by US and UK, which overthrew Iran’s democratically elected prime minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, on August 19, 1953.

Larijani maintained that the intervention of US and UK in the overthrow of Mossadegh’s government taught Iran a hard lesson.

“The more important fact here was the false propaganda of the global hegemony that advertised the coup as a measure to prevent the spread of Soviet Union’s influence in Iran, whereas all documents and evidence show that the main reason was oil,” said Larijani.

He went on to add that the traces of the same “imperialist ploy” can be seen today in US approach toward Iran’s nuclear case, its regional influence and defense power.

“Americans devise economic sanctions at the same time as they ever so shamelessly sing about freedom, human rights, global and regional security,” said Larijani, rapping US for its audacity to talk about the freedom of Iranian nation when the Western country had orchestrated the 1953 coup in Iran.

Larijani then stressed that the US is still seeking to have an economic dominance over Iran, noting the country’s unilateral sanctions against Tehran as a clear indication of such an objective.

“They [US] are making attempts to spread Iranophobia and fabricate concerns for other countries to economically plunder them,” said Larijani, voicing regret that US has succeeded in this project to a great extent due to these countries’ “weak state of mind” and “dependency”.

The Parliament speaker went on to stress, however, that today’s situation is vastly different from the past due to the efforts of media and free circulation of information that do not allow US to change the world's public opinion with some “foolish and deceitful" tactics.

MS/4378400